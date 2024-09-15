New Apartment Tenant Was Going to Move Into Their New Place, But Then They Discovered That Someone Else Was Already There

I’ve heard about people checking into hotel rooms and finding other folks staying there, but this is a new one!

A TikTok user named Casey posted a video and told viewers that they were going to check out their new apartment for the first time…and they found someone else already living there!

The video shows someone opening up the door to Casey’s new apartment.

After the person opened the door, they suddenly said, “Oh, what? Wait” and backed away from the door.

The text overlay on the video reads “POV: you get the keys to your apartment and walk in to people already home.”

Take a look at the video.

Casey posted a follow-up video and said that the entire fiasco turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Check out what she had to say.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer thinks they know what was going on…

And this TikTokker has been there…

Well, that was awkward…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.