September 15, 2024 at 1:49 am

New Apartment Tenant Was Going to Move Into Their New Place, But Then They Discovered That Someone Else Was Already There

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@caseythomas444

I’ve heard about people checking into hotel rooms and finding other folks staying there, but this is a new one!

A TikTok user named Casey posted a video and told viewers that they were going to check out their new apartment for the first time…and they found someone else already living there!

Source: TikTok

The video shows someone opening up the door to Casey’s new apartment.

After the person opened the door, they suddenly said, “Oh, what? Wait” and backed away from the door.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads “POV: you get the keys to your apartment and walk in to people already home.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@caseythomas444

@itsedenm 🤣🤣🤣

♬ original sound – Casey Thomas

Casey posted a follow-up video and said that the entire fiasco turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Check out what she had to say.

@caseythomas444

Replying to @käylee🐞

♬ original sound – Casey Thomas

 

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer thinks they know what was going on…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker has been there…

Source: TikTok

Well, that was awkward…

