New Neighbor Reports Hazardous Front Yard To The City, And Now The Whole Block Knows It Was Him

Reporting a neighbor to the authorities can be tricky, especially when it’s clear who made the call.

So, what would you do if a neighbor’s poor landscaping created a hazard for people walking by?

Would you just steer clear from now on?

Or would you take action, even if it might stir up some neighborhood drama?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this very situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for informing the municipality that my neighbors front yard is dangerous? Last week, while going on a run, I tripped and nearly fell when I walked around the first corner; my neighbor with a house on the corner had apparently just paved his front yard. Not only that, the tiles were the same color as the sidewalk but were a few centimeters higher, and overall, he did a really crappy job of putting them in (clearly did not pay a professional to do this for him). I confronted him about this, explaining that I think this is a danger for people who walk there. He disagreed, claiming people had no business walking over his property.

Frustrated, he went a step further.

So, I contacted the municipality to inform them that I think he created a dangerous situation and asked whether this was allowed. And apparently, it was not! The municipality forced him to remove the tiles from his yard and gave him a fine for causing a dangerous situation. However, the neighbor immediately knew it had to be me who snitched and also informed my other neighbors I’m a **** who turns in his own neighbors (it doesn’t help I’m the only white person on the block). I am relatively new to this city and neighborhood, so I am not aware of any social rules, and I certainly did not want to make enemies with all my neighbors. AITA?

Yikes. That’s got to be an uncomfortable situation.

Let’s see how Reddit readers weigh in on this situation.

