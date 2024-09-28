New Neighbors Disrupt Peaceful Parking Arrangement After Five Years Of Harmony, So Frustrated Tenant Calls The Landlord To Sort It Out

A parking spot may seem like a small issue in the grand scheme of things.

That is, until you add a heap of snow and new, inconsiderate neighbors to the mix.

A pregnant tenant finds herself having to walk further in treacherous conditions when a new tenant steals her spot.

When a disagreement erupts, they find themselves in an icy standoff.

AITA for calling my landlord to complain because a neighbor took an unassigned parking spot? For context, my husband and I have lived in this apartment building for 5 years now. Most of our neighbors were here before we moved in. There at 15 apartments total. Half of the apartments have a parking spot directly in front of their door (ours being one of them).

The neighbors whose apartments do not have a spot right in front of the door all park on the opposite side of the lot directly across. Since we have been here, we were told we can take the spot directly in front of our apartment door just as everyone else on our side of the building. For 5 years, the parking situation has been peaceful. We all have our spots, no one takes anyone else’s spot, everyone keeps the peace.

Fast forward to 6 days ago, it snows overnight. Our landlord is notoriously awful with snow removal so we do most of it ourselves.

We go out and clear out our spot, the walkway, our elderly neighbors spot right next to us, and an open spot on the opposite side to leave room for any guests any neighbors may have. We purchase our own ice melt that we sprinkle every few hours in those same spots. Because of this, our area is ice free and safe while the rest of the lot is icy.

Every night since that day, a woman (new neighbor that moved in a week ago) has parked in our spot directly in front of our door, and other neighbors usual spots have been taken by other family members of theirs. This has thrown our usual peaceful parking situation into a complete mess.

I’m pregnant and now having to park in the icy parking spot 30 feet away after spending our time and money to keep out usual area safe. Last night was the first night I was able to go out and talk to them. I explained everything to them that I typed above here.

All they would tell me is that the other side is icy and they will not put their kids in danger by parking on that side and that the landlord did not say the parking was assigned. I kept the conversation friendly, but at the end I mentioned I would be calling the landlord to get this sorted out. She said to let her know what the outcome is and we left it at that.

Now my question is, AITA for calling the landlord over a technically unassigned parking spot that I was told was mine 5 years ago? I personally would be mortified if someone told me I was in their usual spot and I would move right away. If the spot that I was to park in was icy, I’d be calling the landlord to take care of it or taking care of it myself (like we did) because the landlord does a half*** job.

What did Reddit think?

