New Neighbors Relentlessly Demanded To Extend Their Fence Into Neighboring Yard, But The Homeowner Stands Firm Against Their Persistent Pressure

Bad neighbors tend to cross all kinds of boundaries – both physical and personal.

When this neighbor demands the right to build a fence into this homeowner’s yard, the situation turns into a territorial tug of war.

AITA? I told my neighbors they couldn’t build a fence if it was on my property when they can’t build one on the edge of theirs My neighbors moved in about 6 months ago. They have a couple young kids and a dog. A week ago, they approached me and asked if I minded if they put up a fence between our yards. I was unsure of why they were asking me until they showed me where it would go.

The edge of their yard is on a steep hill and since they couldn’t build a fence on the hill they wanted to build it at the top, a couple feet into my yard. I told them absolutely not, and they got defensive and said that they didn’t want to build it at the bottom because it would cut off part of their land and that I should just let them build the fence because it was only a couple feet.

They asked me again and said that they would cover the cost of the fence if I let them put it on my land. Which I was a little confused about because I was never going to pay for it?

I still said no but they’ve been bothering me about it and say I should just let them. I hardly use that part of my yard (except for my blueberry bushes), and a fence will keep their kids and their dogs safer. They keep trying to convince me to do it and I’m starting to wonder if I just should, AITA?

Ultimately, standing firm on their property rights proved the right call, even if it ruffled a few feathers.

Boundaries are worth defending, no matter how much others push.

