One College Student Refuses To Clean Their Share Of The Mess, So His Four Roommates Take Drastic Measures By Dumping It All In His Room

For those living with roommates, shared spaces often become battlegrounds for cleanliness.

When one cohort of college students’ kitchen is left in disarray by a repeat offender, they banded together to teach him a lesson.

Read on for all the details!

Won’t clean up after yourself in the kitchen? I’ll bring it to your room College student here living in an apartment of 5 guys. For the most part, we all get along and are good friends.

There is one glaring problem facing the group.

However, there is one of us who frequently uses the kitchen, always leaves a huge mess, and never cleans it up.

Despite many pleads, he refuses to budge.

The rest of us have brought up the issue multiple times, and he always just brushes off.

So they finally decide to take action.

Well, me and one of my other roommates finally had enough and decided to take matters into our own hands.

They think if he can ignore the mess in the kitchen, maybe they should bring the mess closer to home.

We decided to do a “deep clean” of the kitchen, except instead of throwing away the trash, we threw it in his room. If he won’t clean the kitchen, let’s see if he’ll clean his room.

Let’s hope he receives the message when he can’t sleep on his bed!

For perpetually messy roommates, a massive wake-up call is in order.

Ultimately, their not-so-subtle approach got the job done.

Sometimes you just have to dish out a little tough love.

