Packages Kept Getting Stolen From Their Porch, So They Taught The Porch Pirates A Gross Lesson With Sabotaged Boxes

These porch pirates need to be put out of business…permanently!

Because it’s pretty darn low to steal packages from people you don’t even know…not to mention, these thieves don’t even know WHAT they’re stealing.

Ugh!

But this person had a bright idea about how to deal with these scoundrels and they shared their story on Reddit.

Take a look!

I don’t think the porch pirates want my packages anymore. “This is pretty basic revenge, but I think it’s funny enough to share. Porch piracy has been horrible in my neighborhood lately. Basically if you aren’t home to immediately claim your package, it will be stolen.

They got tired of it…

Nothing is really being done about it by the police despite there being a lot of proof from various home security cameras, so I took matters into my own hands. I don’t have the time or skill to make one of those complex glitter bombs or anything, but I wanted to send a message to these people somehow.

That’s one way to do it!

My solution? Fill a water bottle with whiz, tightly pack it into the box so it won’t move, and lightly tape the cap on instead of twisting it. That way as soon as the box is opened, the cap comes off and whiz spills everywhere. It’s stupid but effective, and what are the thieves gonna do about it? Tell the police they stole a package that had whiz in it? I started doing this earlier this week and after the first 2 got stolen. I’m now able to leave one of these traps front and center on the porch all day without it being stolen.”

You gotta love it when porch pirates get put in their place!

