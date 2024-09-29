‘Pick fabrics that have prints on them because it’ll hide stains.’ – Airbnb Owner Responds To A Viral Video About How To Choose Bed Sheets In Rental Units

This is a new one…

A video about the color of bed sheets in Airbnb rentals got TikTokkers talking and resulted in a response video from a second Airbnb host.

The TikTok starts with a stitch to another video with a text overlay that reads, “Pro tip, if you are hosting an Airbnb, pick fabrics that have prints on them because it’ll hide stains and dirt more easily. If you do something solid color, stains are gonna show up a lot more, but prints hide it.”

And then it was time for another Airbnb host to chime in…

The woman who posted the video responded and simply said “No” while standing in front of beds with white bed sheets.

Her caption reads, “One thing is for sure, I will never be choosing my bedding based on hiding dirt and stains.”

Here’s the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she only uses white bedding in her Airbnb unit.

She said, “I do that because I want to see stains; I want to see the dirt. I don’t want anything on the bed.”

She added, “This host is saying, like, ‘Hey, let’s cut corners.’ We’re not looking at saving money on bedding. We’re not gonna cut corners, not on my watch.”

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual doesn’t get it…

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is an interesting debate…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.