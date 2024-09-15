Restaurant Customer Urged Others To Take Photos Of Their Food After A Worker Tried To Charge Him For Items He Didn’t Order

Now we have to take pictures of our meals when we go out to eat?!?!

Well, according to a TikTokker named Mehta, it’s all true.

The man shared a video and stressed why he thinks people should snap pics of their food when they go to restaurants.

Mehta said, “They told me that they put truffles on our french fries. And I was like, ‘No, you didn’t.’ And they’re like, ‘Yes, we did.’ And I said, ‘No you didn’t.’”

He responded by showing his server photos he took of all of the different dishes he ordered during his meal, which showed that he did not order truffle shavings on his French fries.

The server apologized and removed the charge. Mehta said, “I guess the only thing that could have happened is I individually took the truffle shavings off the French fries and then took the picture. But that would be ridiculous.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual was surprised.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Keep your eyes peeled for scams…

And be sure to go over your restaurant bills with sharp eyes!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.