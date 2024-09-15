September 15, 2024 at 3:21 pm

Restaurant Customer Urged Others To Take Photos Of Their Food After A Worker Tried To Charge Him For Items He Didn’t Order

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@coolarj10

Now we have to take pictures of our meals when we go out to eat?!?!

Well, according to a TikTokker named Mehta, it’s all true.

The man shared a video and stressed why he thinks people should snap pics of their food when they go to restaurants.

Source: TikTok

Mehta said, “They told me that they put truffles on our french fries. And I was like, ‘No, you didn’t.’ And they’re like, ‘Yes, we did.’ And I said, ‘No you didn’t.’”

He responded by showing his server photos he took of all of the different dishes he ordered during his meal, which showed that he did not order truffle shavings on his French fries.

Source: TikTok

The server apologized and removed the charge. Mehta said, “I guess the only thing that could have happened is I individually took the truffle shavings off the French fries and then took the picture. But that would be ridiculous.”

Source: TikTok

 

Take a look at the video.

@coolarj10

Dude we had to fight for an unexpected charge on our bill, thank god I am obsessed with taking pics of food… Food was yum though #food #foodie #foodporn #evidence #saved #datenight #receipts #fight #argument #bills #story #truffle #foodpics #restaurant #customerservice #manager

♬ original sound – Arjun Mehta

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual was surprised.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Keep your eyes peeled for scams…

And be sure to go over your restaurant bills with sharp eyes!

