“Chicken Tenders in Tuscany?”: Why One Man is Refusing to Take His Girlfriend Abroad Over Her ‘Kids Menu’ Diet

Food is supposed to be one of the best parts of traveling…not a daily negotiation.

He’s finally getting opportunities to explore new places, but every meal turns into a full-blown dilemma. No veggies. No substitutions. No flexibility.

At this point, even picking a restaurant feels like solving a puzzle with no right answer.

AITAH bc I (36M) dont want my girlfriend (36F) to travel with me because shes a picky eater? My girlfriend says she cant eat any vegetables and honestly eating in general is a challenge. Right now we have an agreement that I can go out and eat at a restaurant alone once a month alone bc I just need the ability to eat whatever I want without consequence. But for her – she cant even pick lettuce/tomato/onion off her hamburger. It needs to be a patty with cheese only.

Yikes.

She cant eat street tacos, just tacos from Taco Bell. Im real concerned about traveling and Ive received the chance to travel more and I just want to be able to eat without overthinking everything. Each day, when I order food..it becomes about whether or not she can eat anything off the menu and I find I cant even take her to restaurants without a children’s menu.

Sounds really difficult.

Ive learned that restaurants with a children’s menu will have at least something she can eat. I feel like a huge a****** but I can’t do this anymore. I just want to be able to pick for myself without meltdowns.

AITA?

Reddit voted mostly NTA, with many acknowledging how frustrating and limiting this situation can be.

This person says to just end it…

This person says this is much too picky.

This person says they could never deal with this.

He wants to explore the world, she wants chicken tenders, and somewhere in the middle is the real issue.