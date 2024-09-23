Roommate Throws Loud Late-Night Party, So She Got a Noisy 7 AM Wake-Up Call In Return

Living with a roommate who loves to party can be fun – that is, until it disrupts your much-needed sleep.

So, how would you react if your roommate ignored your request for a quiet night and came home with a loud group of friends anyway?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

Roommate wouldn’t stop the late-night party so I became an early bird. My old roommate was a daily regular at a bar less than a mile from our house. At the time, I liked to party too and would often join in on the fun but took “time off” when I needed it. Sometimes, we would have a few folks at our place after the bar, which was a good time and didn’t usually get too wild, but these after-parties went late, and drunk people don’t have any volume control generally. So it was Friday night after work and she was getting ready to head to the bar per usual, I told her I’d sit tonight out as I was just drained from work. I asked her to please not bring the party home so I could catch up on sleep, and she said that was fine – no problem.

The problem became mine when the party came crashing in around 1 or so, with more people than usual, more drunk than usual. Music, yelling, shots, shots, shots. I didn’t wanna blow her up, so I just threw a silent fit, put in some earplugs, and went back to sleep eventually. I was extremely mad she’d disrespected me like that… The next morning, I wasn’t sure how to approach it, and then it hit me – she must’ve had a long night and needed some rest herself, huh? So I decided I’d get some chores done at home and engaged in a 7:00 AM cleaning spree. But first, I turned on my speaker, put it on full volume, placed it near her bedroom door (conveniently close to the bathroom I was cleaning), and pressed play. The song choice: Before I Forget, Slipknot.

Immediately, she opened her bedroom door and looked very angry, but I just decided to really lean in and essentially sang the words ‘GOOOOOOOOD MORNING!’ in my most chipper voice and yellow cleaning gloves. I spent a couple of hours cleaning and rocking out, and she slept until 3 because she really, really needed to catch up on some sleep. When she woke, I asked her to clean up from the party last night.

Hopefully, she learned her lesson and started respecting her roommate’s wishes a little more.

