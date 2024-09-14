She Broke Her Ankle Bad Enough To Need Surgery, But Her Husband Doesn’t See Why He Needed To Visit Her In The Hospital

Getting injured or sick can be scary, and it’s only natural to want your spouse to be with you for support.

But what if they don’t? How would you feel?

Check out how the woman in this story handled exactly that.

AITA for telling my husband he should’ve come see me in the hospital? My husband had just left for work when I fell and broke my ankle. He came back within minutes after I called him and then he called an ambulance.

But then it was almost business as usual.

When the ambulance took me, he said goodbye and to let him know any updates. Then he went to work. He texted me an hour later saying “Call me when you get out. I’ll pick you up” as if he was picking me up from work. The orthopedic doctor came told me I’ll need surgery that night. I asked him to bring me some things but they wouldn’t let him in. An hour later I text him i’m going into surgery. No answer. I text him when I’m awake after surgery. No answer. The surgeon tried calling him, and he didn’t pick up.

His nonchalant approach never let up.

A week later I told him I was upset about him not being there or having his phone on. He said he was sorry, but hadn’t thought it was a big deal. I said that I’m his wife and he should’ve been there at some point for me. I was scared that I had to have surgery! He seemed upset that i was so upset with him which made me feel bad. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

I doubt it. It sounds like he’s like this in general.

In other words: don’t have a kid with him.

It may sound silly, but general anesthesia can unalive you.

That kind of gaslighting is classic narcissistic behavior.

An errand is a good analogy. How frustrating.

I bet he’ll expect a lot of attention if he ever needs surgery.

But hopefully she serves him with divorce papers before then.

