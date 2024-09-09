She Brought Special Food To Her Parents House Since Her Daughter Is A Vegetarian, But Now Her Dad Wants Her To Go To A Hotel

If you’re on a special diet, such as a vegetarian diet, it seems like it would be courteous to bring your own food when staying at a relative’s house.

Unfortunately, in today’s story, that special food ends up creating a lot of problems when the whole family accidentally eats it.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for laughing at my parents for an impossible mix up? We were staying with my parents for two weeks, and my daughter Lizzie is a vegetarian. We bought some impossible beef and were going to use it for a later date. My whole family gives Lizzie a hard time for being vegetarian, but she has been one for almost ten years from 6-16. I have gotten all kinds of hell around the holidays because of things Lizzie wouldn’t eat because it had chicken broth or bacon fat in it.

Everyone accidentally ate Lizzie’s fake meat.

I went to the freezer one day to thaw Lizzie’s meat for burgers that night. It was gone. My mom refused to get cataract surgery and somehow made the whole family Lizzie’s “gross fake meat” and not one person noticed.

She found it funny, but her dad didn’t.

It was funny, and I told my daughter and my family and laughed at them. My dad got extremely angry at us because he always talks about grilling Lizzie’s burgers and calls them gross.

She feels like the mixup is her mom’s fault, not hers.

There were two meals that week it could have been, a meatloaf or taco meat, and no one noticed. My dad is calling me an a**h*** saying how could we be so careless and someone could have gotten sick from eating the fake meat. But it says impossible in large letters on the packaging, so it was my mom’s mistake and no one at the time said the meal tasted any different, not even my picky father so how judgmental they are of Lizzie.

Her dad still blames her for the mistake.

Then dad refused to have the fake meat in the home because of that and instead Lizzie ate a mushroom burger. But I told him I think he’s overreacting to this. But he told me, I could stay in a hotel because I played a mean trick on everyone. He was grumpy with both Lizzie and I for the rest of the vacation.

It doesn’t really seem like there’s anything to be upset about.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader points out that it would be hard to taste the difference.

Another reader thinks dad is simply embarrassed.

This reader agrees that the parents are embarrassed that they ate the fake meat.

Another person thinks the parents will eventually realize the fake meat wasn’t so bad.

This reader points out there’s no way the family would’ve gotten sick from the fake meat.

It has to be hard to be a vegetarian with such unsupportive grandparents!

These people seem a little bit over the top.