She Couldn’t Find Her Boyfriend After A Movie, And The Misunderstanding Led To A Big Argument Over Trust And Communication

Navigating a world without constant communication can be challenging these days, especially when plans go awry.

When you’re with your significant other, though, that’s usually not an issue.

In this case, a forgotten phone quickly turned into a frustrating game of hide-and-seek, leaving one partner feeling lost and misunderstood.

Read on for the full story.

AITA my boyfriend didn’t see me Yesterday we went to go see a movie. I had forgotten my phone, and communicated that to my boyfriend on the drive there. He asked me if I would be okay without it, and I said yes. After the movie, I told him I had to use the restroom. When I got out, I walked outside (he usually waits out by the entrance. But he wasn’t there.)

That’s when trouble struck.

I waited a few minutes, but I couldn’t call him, and he had the car key. I tried walking to the car, but he wasn’t there. I went back in and checked near the men’s restroom, but nothing.

After more searching, she started to panic.

After about ten minutes, I got pretty upset. I tried to keep myself in view of the theater while I walked around it, but he wasn’t anywhere. Some strangers even offered to get me an Uber.

But then she retraced her steps.

Finally, I went in and checked one more time, and he was sitting on a couch looking at his phone. I told him I’d been looking for him, but I wasn’t blaming about it.

The boyfriend wasn’t exactly sympathetic.

But he got super defensive and told me it was my fault for not seeing him and I had no reason to be upset. He kept saying “I don’t understand why you’re so upset” on the car ride back.

She claims she has good reasons for being so upset.

When I tried to tell him that I wanted us to “be more in sync with each other” (especially since we’re going on a trip out of the country soon) he scoffed. He said, “Do I need to tell you where I’m going to be whenever we are separate?” Which felt unfair. I didn’t have my phone.

She wonders if this points to larger issues in their relationship.

Plus, what if something happens to me? How long would it take him to notice? I feel kind of angry now and still hurt. AITA?

Emotions are running high after this trip to the movie.

What did Reddit make of the argument?

This redditor has a feeling the author wouldn’t have fared well in the pre-cell phone world.

Maybe the boyfriend deserves the benefit of the doubt here.

One commenter was on her side. She did state where she was going.

This redditor believes she was right to expect him to be in a certain place.

A simple miscommunication spiraled into a larger conversation for this couple about communication and safety.

This couple should work on being more connected, even without a phone.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.