She Decided To Turn An Extra Room Into A Hobby Space, But Her Husband Loathes The Idea

Having a place to relax and enjoy doing your favorite hobbies sounds wonderful.

In today’s story, a wife decides to create a room for her hobbies, but her husband is upset when he finds out.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA For Making A Room Just For Me In My House And Not Allowing Anyone Else To Use It? I (F38) and my husband (39M) and kids (9M, F6) moved at around the beginning of summer. The house is mostly furnished, but still has a good amount of space that will mostly go unused.

She wants a room for her hobbies.

I’ve began to start decorating a room that we have no plans to use. Just small stuff, nothing too crazy. I just wanted to use the area to indulge in my hobbies.

Her husband is furious.

When my husband found out, he was livid because “I didn’t get permission to do that.” Which is weird asf, because I’m not a child. He figured out what I was doing as I was still setting the room up, but the furniture I was using was stuff he was planning to throw away anyways. I’m talking perfectly fine couches, TVs, etc because he Wanted something “new.”

Days later, her husband is still mad.

I was just putting it to good use. I’m not understanding why he’s upset. This happened three days ago, and now he’s being extremely immature by being intentionally distant. AITA?

If the space wasn’t already going to be used for something else, I don’t see why it’s a problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader points out the difference between permission and communication.

Another reader points out that she is the one with communication problems.

Another person thinks she should’ve told her husband.

This reader called she “selfish.”

Her husband might’ve reacted differently if she’d told him her idea for the room before going ahead and starting the renovations.

Communication is key!