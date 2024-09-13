She Offered To Wash His Clothes Before The Stain Set In, But Then She Got Mad That He Didn’t Find Something Else To Wear

In today’s story, a man stains his clothes and another friend (who happens to be a woman) offers to wash them.

AITA for not getting dressed while someone was washing my clothes? Okay so this is a little ridiculous. Sounds like something out of a sitcom but before I tell it to other people I want to make sure I’m not going to come across as some jerk, lmao. So I (24m) have a good friend named “Jared” (24m). It is his birthday and me and his roommate “Lexi” (25f) decided to team up and throw him a surprise party. His other friends kept him occupied while I went over a few hours early to help Lexi set up.

While we were setting up I managed to spill an entire thing of salsa over myself because I’m an idiot. Lexi said we had plenty of time before the party and she could just wash my clothes for me and get it out before it settled. She turned around and told me to toss her her clothes. I gave them to her, she didn’t turn around, and I was just left in the kitchen in a tank top undershirt and my underwear while she washed them.

Felt kinda embarrassed but don’t know what to do. Ngl it was like 5-10 minutes before she came up (laundry is downstairs). She’s confused why I don’t have clothes on and I say because she washed them. She said I should have gone into Jared’s room and borrowed some shorts.

That did occur to me, but I had figured going through someone’s clothes without their permission was weirder than not getting dressed. I had planned on just staying like that until either a.) she told me what to do or b.) my clothes were ready. She called me a creep and said she has a boyfriend. I told her that I wasn’t trying to hit on her but she made me leave, didn’t even give me clothes.

I had to wait outside in my underwear while my friend picked me up. I missed the party. I explained to Jared what happened and he thought Lexi was out of line. However, my gf and Jared’s gf both believe I was a jerk.

