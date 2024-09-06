She Refused To Give Her Mom Her Own Room In Their House, So She Started Gossiping About Her Son-in-Law, Thinking She Would Still Get Her Way

When you’re staying in somebody else’s house, it’s only right to follow their rules.

AITA for putting a stop to my mom’s gossip? My mom was having major financial hardship after my dad died. She blew through all of the money for things like cruises and travel. She tried downsizing and sold her home, but she didn’t realize the price of renting in a place that she always wanted to live. She then found herself evicted and faced homelessness.

I was stupid enough to let her move in, thinking she would be grateful. She acts like my husband and I are bad teenagers and whatever. My husband works rotating 3rd shift for the utilities company, so his sleep pattern is different.

He has his own bedroom that’s sound proof and light proof. It’s larger than what my mom has. And she has to share the bathroom with our kids, while both my husband’s and my room have attached bathroom. These is also a half bath on the main floor.

My mom wants my husband’s room or my room. I tried explaining that because of our schedules, we sleep separately. We moved the boys around for her to share a bedroom, but it doesn’t seem good enough for her.

Now, she has told family members my husband is on drugs because of his sleeping habits. “He does nothing but sleep all day.” My sister called me concerned about it.

The gossiping about my husband annoyed the hell out of me that I told my mom she needs to go move in with my sister since she likes to talk crap about us.

My sister acts like it was ok for my mom to talk about my husband, and questioning if he’s “on drugs” was a valid point to make. It’s like no, he sometimes works long hours from midnight to 2 pm and he’s completely exhausted.

We told my mom she has to move out now, and she acts like she understands better and she will watch what she says. I told my sister to come get mom. My sister is angry because she has a much smaller apartment, and mom will have to get rid of a lot of her junk to move in with her. I feel like it’s not my problem, and any normal person would check themselves before saying such awful things about them people who took them in.

