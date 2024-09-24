She Wanted To Bring Her Fiancé On A Family Vacation, But Her Parents Said He Couldn’t Bring His Service Dog With Him. Now Her Family Is Upset Neither Of Them Are Going.

Pets can be an important part of a family, but it is also important to respect the fact that many people don’t like having animals around.

What happens when your fiance’s dog isn’t just a pet, but a required seeing eye dog, and your family still doesn’t want it around?

That is what this daughter is dealing with, and thankfully, she is standing up for her partner.

Check it out.

AITA for not going on a family trip because they don’t let us to bring my fiancé’s dog along? My (24F) parents (60M, 48F) planned a mini (3 days) family trip as they do every year.

Sounds like a great time.

They invited both my fiancé (28M) and my younger brother’s gf. I’ve been dating with my fiancé for over 2 years, but we got engaged just about 3 months ago. My brother (20M) has been dating his girlfriend since 9th grade, so she’s like family. For my fiancé, that was not the case. He didn’t join any of our previous family trips when we were just dating. This was going to be his first time joining us. I was so excited.

Seeing-eye dogs are incredible!

Let me start by saying this; My fiancé’s dog is not just a pet. She’s a seeing-eye dog. He’s fully visually impaired and he NEEDS her. She’s not just our pet, but also basically his mobility aid. She’s also the sweetest, most calm dog you will ever see.

Umm, of course they are bringing the dog!

Long story short, when my mom “found out” we were planning to bring her with us, she got surprised and asked me if we really thought bringing that dog along was a good idea. I said “of course, what else did she think was going to happen?” Apparently, that was a ridiculous idea. They love her but certainly don’t want her on the family trip. I told her I’m sorry, but that’s not an option. If she wants us to be there, “that dog” will also be there. Every time we went on a trip with my fiancé, she was always there and never caused an issue. My mom told me she respects that. We can spend our couple trips however we want, but this is a family trip, and we must respect their wishes. I didn’t know what to say to that.

Of course they won’t go without the dog.

The only thing I could say is I’m sorry, but we can’t attend if they don’t let us bring my fiancé’s seeing-eye dog. Then she got furious, she started calling me names, told me I’m being ungrateful, disrespectful etc. I didn’t want to argue with her anymore, so I just hung up the phone. Then my dad called me to fix things up. He said it’s just a 3-day trip, and I could very well “guide” my fiancé if I wanted to. I’m the one making things harder and even if he can’t join, I should still come. This made me lose it completely. I told him if my brother’s girlfriend is going to be there, my fiancé should absolutely be there and I’m not making anything harder. They are the ones making this harder, and honestly, this is textbook discrimination.

Wow…”let her” get engaged?

My dad completely dismissed me, telling me to “shut up” and that if they were bigots, they wouldn’t have let me get engaged to him. They always let him bring her to family dinners. This is the one time they asked for a favor. I should have been more understanding. He said i should be ashamed for making my mom cry when all she wanted was a small trip with both her kids. Now I feel as if I’m a horrible daughter. AITA?

I understand not wanting dogs around, but this is different.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This is a bit extreme, but I get it.

Exactly. Dogs aren’t welcome everywhere, but service dogs are.

Yup, the parents have a lot of learning to do.

Exactly, seeing eye-dogs are universally accepted.

I can’t imagine what the parents are thinking.

This is beyond unacceptable and the parents need to know it.

What a couple of psychos.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.