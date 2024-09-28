Twin Sister Wasn’t Worried About Waking Up The Rest Of The Household, But Now Her Brother Plans To Give Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

This story from Reddit has a heavy dose of sibling rivalry with a side of sleepless nights.

We both recently graduated college and still live at home with her room right across the hall from mine.

Backstory: I (22M) have a twin sister (Karen, 22F) who mostly cares about herself.

It’s not unusual to move back home after college graduation, but it seems as if Karen immediately reverted to teenage maturity levels.

Her boyfriend (John, 22M) stays over a lot of weekends and is pretty much family at this point. However, she treats him like crap and is constantly belittling him and yelling at him for stupid things.

They both have challenging jobs, but in different ways.

That will come into play later.

She is a teacher and he does manual labor. On Saturday morning I was woken up at 8am by Karen yelling at John. She wanted him to go to the gym with her and he wanted to sleep (this happens almost every weekend). I told her to be quiet because I was trying to sleep and also to leave him alone.

She isn’t worried about anyone else’s rest or relaxation.

She responded that she didn’t care that I was trying to sleep and that it’s 8am and I “should be up anyways.” Since she is a teacher she is on summer break and doesn’t have to catch up on sleep during the weekends. Karen ends up leaving and going to the gym without John, but not before she calls him lazy despite the fact that he does manual labor for a living.

Karen believes she has a super difficult job, and doesn’t have much respect for other’s work or career.

She also thinks that she has the hardest job in the world and no one could possibly understand how hard it is (I will admit it is hard, but she uses it to diminish the work that everyone else does). Cue the revenge: It just so happens that my parents were leaving on vacation on Monday. This means that Karen and I will have to take care of our dog. Since I have to get up to go to work I have morning duty and she has night duty. My mom is an early riser and therefore my dog goes out at 5am in the morning. I will have to get up at that time for the next week.

An opportunity for some payback arises.

So guess who is going to be woken up as well?? Karen! And when she gets mad and yells to get out of her room I will tell her all the things she told me when I wanted to sleep. Sweet dreams!

Let's see how the commenters of Reddit react.

Top comment wants to see how this story ends.

You can respect educators while still acknowledging that this person might not deserve your respect, says this commenter.

Why do adults go backwards when they move home?

It’s impossible for that level of entitlement doesn’t leak over to the classroom, says another comment.

Should the sister have a real-talk convo with the boyfriend, asks this comment?

Make sure that dog gets some morning snuggles in too!

Hey, she should be up anyway, right?

