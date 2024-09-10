Sister Found Out Her Teenage Brothers Were Using Her Room Without Her Permission, So She Executed A Plan That Involved 250 Pushpins To Make Sure They Never Did It Again

Growing up with several brothers can be chaotic.

Boys can be playful, messy, gross, and just plain evil.

This girl, after finding out that her brothers were using her room for different kinds of grossness, planned some pointy revenge.

Check out the story below for all the details.

I grew up, only girl with 7 teenage boys. I lived in a two-storey family house in my early teens. We lived downstairs—my mom, my stepdad, and three older brothers. Upstairs were two parents with 4 boys, too. So, there was a lot of testosterone in the air, to be frank.

This girl made sure to keep her small room clean and organized.

So, we lived with sharing rooms. The boys shared 2 rooms, and I was stuck in the middle with a very, very small space (5 or 6 kvm). While their rooms looked and smelled awful, I made sure to keep my small, personal space very neat and tidy. I also invested in a full TV setup with a quite large TV (mid/late 90’s).

However, she discovered that her brothers were using her room, too.

I found out that, if I was away, my brothers would use my room to do all sorts of gross, boy stuff.

So, she did something genius to keep them away.

So one day, I found out that they would also use my room to bring a girl once in a while. Fast forward, I’m on my knees, making my bed with a thin spreadsheet with about 250 flat headed pushpins under it, covering the entire 90×200 mattress. And then I left for school.

Her mom called her…

Later the next day, I got a call from my mom. She had a very hard time trying not to laugh too much while telling me that one of my brothers had been working hard to get with this girl from school. She knew he was a FB, but gave him a shot. The shot was in my room, on my bed. On a needle mattress.

Her brothers never bothered to use her room again.

No human was harmed. But no one ever used my room after that. My brother says that even 25 years later, he still checks his chairs, etc. just to make sure there are no needles.

Wow! What a petty revenge. Let’s see what others have to say about this.

Hilarious, but also disgusting. LOL!

People are loving the story.

A brother speaks up.

Finally, this user calls her a hero.

Mission accomplished, sister!

