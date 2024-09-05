Messy Students Insisted On Dumping Food Scraps In His Yard, So He Busted Out His Trusty Super Soaker To Convince Them To Stop

Kids will be kids.

But does that mean there are no consequences for bad behavior?

At least one Redditor doesn’t think so, and takes matters into their own hands when their yard gets trashed by school kids.

Check out the details below!

I just Super Soaked a bunch of 10-year-olds I try not to be a Karen, but I told the school a few months ago about the excessive food waste being chucked over my fence. They stuck up a sign, and it’s been getting better.

That’s good! Maybe this is a low-drama story, after all.

[The] Christian school over the fence from me is having some sort of after-hours event, and there’s a bunch of kids with juice boxes and sausage sizzle. They kept throwing their rubbish over my fence, and my dog ate some, which is bad because she’s very old and on a diet. It’s also making a mess.

Wow, so they’re back at it again…

They are quite respectful most of the time, but since it’s after hours and the 5 meters around my fence isn’t out of bounds anymore, they’re getting cocky.

They’re also impolite? Oh no, we’ve got an issue now.

Not to mention there [are] many (bratty) friends of students wearing different uniforms and many younger siblings. I had a water gun. It was loaded.

I think we all know where this is going…

However, I knew that it would be weird if I did it, so I recruited my 6-year-old brother. The looks on their faces.

If getting your family in on an act of petty revenge isn’t epic, I don’t know what is.

What does Reddit think about all this?

First up, it is commendable that the “assassin” was a youth himself!

Next, someone upped the ante with a more visible revenge after the clothes dry.

Another user thought telling the Christian school kids the water was “holy” might seal the deal.

And finally, a Redditor advised that a fort be constructed as a security base.

These school kids were taught a valuable lesson: all’s fair in love and Supersoakers.

What a story!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.