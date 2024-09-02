September 2, 2024 at 4:51 pm

Southwest Airlines Customer’s Suitcase Was Completely Destroyed During A Flight. – ‘It looks like a monster took a bite out of it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Doesn’t a trip to Hawaii sound excellent right about now?!?!

You bet it does!

A TikTokker named Courtnie felt the same way as the rest of us and she made it happen…she just wasn’t expecting what was waiting for her when the Southwest Airlines plane landed in that magical place.

Courtnie waited for her luggage to arrive for 25 minutes after she landed in Hawaii but it never came out on the luggage carrier.

She said, “I asked the Help Center if they can locate my bag and this is what they gave me. It looks like a monster took a bite out of it.”

Courtnie’s bag was torn to shreds and it looked like it had been put through the wringer, to say the least.

Come on, Southwest!

Here’s the video.

@feen4court

my bag was missing from baggage claim for a cool 25 minutes so I asked the Help Center if they can locate my bag & this is what they gave me 😭 it looks like a monster took a bite out of it 😩😭😭#airlines #flying #shouldvedoneacarryon #neveragain #CapCut #allicandoislaugh #ismilebutitaintfunny

♬ original sound – courtnie:)

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker wouldn’t have handled this well…

And another person shared their thoughts.

Southwest Airlines strikes again!

