Target Customer Warns Against Shopping There For Home Furnishings And Recommends A Much Cheaper Alternative

A woman named Bryah thinks she has something pretty important figured out when it comes to furnishing your first home or apartment and she shared a video on TikTok to talk about it.

She said, “If you’re moving into your first apartment, you should not be going to Target to do any type of shopping for anything. The only place you should be going to shop for your new apartment is Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.”

Bryah said that after you find everything you can at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, “Then, you gravitate to Walmart, not Target, not any other expensive store. Unless you just got it like that and you just want to spend extra money for fun, you shouldn’t be trying to go there first to get all of your items.”

She continued, “I got to go back to the Dollar Store to find more decorations and more little things for my kitchen that I need. So, I still go to Dollar Tree first before I go anywhere else because I know if I was to go straight to Walmart, it would be ten times more expensive.”

Bryah said, “Always go to Dollar Tree for your first apartment. Don’t get enthused about the idea of moving into a new apartment and just go straight to Walmart or straight to Target or anywhere else because you’re going to spend so much money.”

