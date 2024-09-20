September 20, 2024 at 3:48 pm

Target Customer Warns Against Using Their Credit Card For Promotions To Earn Gift Cards. – ‘I guarantee you are probably being charged for that gift card.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jillsdeals

I’ve been hearing a lot of horror stories lately about people getting store credit cards and finding out later that things didn’t work exactly as advertised.

And today’s story comes to us from a Target shopper named Jill who posted a video on TikTok to share his displeasure with the credit card she got from the megastore.

Source: TikTok

Jill said she spent $89.50 at Target and that she was offered a deal as part of Target’s Circle Rewards program to spend $100 on baby merchandise and she’d get a $20 gift card in return.

Jill said she went for it…but now she’s confused about what she actually signed up for.

She explained, “My items were $85, they took off the $20, so my credit card was charged $65. Then, there was a second charge of $20 to my credit card. I did not authorize that.”

Source: TikTok

Jill was perplexed by the math Target threw at her and she said, “Here is my message: If you have purchased something from Target using one of the promos to get $20 back, check your credit card statement because I guarantee you are probably being charged for that gift card.”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Check out what she had to say.

@jillsdeals

Part 1 of 4. Target shoppers you have to see this. This is now a four part series. You are not gonna believe this. This will blow your mind. Make sure you watch all four parts. I am a victim of this from target. I hope you are not. #targetshoppers #target #freebies #freebiealert #deals #SavingsHacks #PromoCodes #FreeStuff #DiscountDeals #newproducts #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Jill Smith

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker offered some advice.

Source: TikTok

She certainly wasn’t happy about this!

