Target Customer Warns Against Using Their Credit Card For Promotions To Earn Gift Cards. – ‘I guarantee you are probably being charged for that gift card.’

I’ve been hearing a lot of horror stories lately about people getting store credit cards and finding out later that things didn’t work exactly as advertised.

And today’s story comes to us from a Target shopper named Jill who posted a video on TikTok to share his displeasure with the credit card she got from the megastore.

Jill said she spent $89.50 at Target and that she was offered a deal as part of Target’s Circle Rewards program to spend $100 on baby merchandise and she’d get a $20 gift card in return.

Jill said she went for it…but now she’s confused about what she actually signed up for.

She explained, “My items were $85, they took off the $20, so my credit card was charged $65. Then, there was a second charge of $20 to my credit card. I did not authorize that.”

Jill was perplexed by the math Target threw at her and she said, “Here is my message: If you have purchased something from Target using one of the promos to get $20 back, check your credit card statement because I guarantee you are probably being charged for that gift card.”

