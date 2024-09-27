Teenage Daughter Suspiciously Breaks Her Old iPhone And Demands The Latest Version, But When Her Mom Says No She Throws A Childish Tantrum

Sometimes parents spoil their children willingly, or without noticing.

AITA for refusing to buy my daughter another phone and “ruining her life” I have a daughter (14 years old) and she’s pretty clumsy. We bought her an iphone 13 pro a couple years ago. She broke hers just months after getting it and thankfully we had applecare and managed to get it repaired. Now she again broke her phone this time after it accidentally fell off her hand at a friend’s house while she was playing a video game. The phone is too badly damaged now. She is now begging for an iphone 15.

Unfortunately it’s no longer covered by insurance meaning we will have to buy a new phone. We just spent a lot of money on a gaming PC and an ipad for her 14th birthday I don’t really want to spend more money on electronics and smartphones for her especially. A new iphone would cost a 1000 dollars. She’s also broken it once already and I feel I’ll be rewarding this behavior if I buy her another phone as she still seems to be clumsy. I made a deal with her that if she keeps her ipad for a year without breaking it, I’ll buy her a new phone the next year. She’s now complaining that I’m going too far and that I’m “ruining her life” and that she needs an iphone.

She does still have a smartphone but she complains about it being slow and having a bad camera. She’s currently using her sisters old redmi note 11 it’s working well but it isn’t as cool as her iphone. But im wondering if I should just get her another iphone and if I’m going too far with the punishment. AITA?

