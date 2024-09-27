District Manager Told Store Staff To Leave New Equipment Outside, So One Employee Followed Orders And Not Long After Everything Was Gone.

No matter how small a town is or how much you know the people in it, you can never be sure how safe it is.

This woman shares a story from her friend who asked his district manager where to keep the new equipment for their store.

It didn’t turn out well.

Check it out…

No OT There’s a remodel and renovation at my friend’s store. We live in a very small town in the southern USA. All the new equipment, fixtures, etc. are on the sidewalk and out front.

It was a big job, and that’s where the problems began…

The temps spent the day moving stock to the storage unit in the parking lot. At 4, the store manager (my buddy R) asked the district manager about the new stuff and where to put it in the store for the night.

District manager said that it’s a small southern beach town, and it’ll be safe overnight.

But he wouldn’t let them get the job done.

He plans to work everyone up to clock out on removal of stock. 5pm, and no overtime.

So at 6:15, the looters got everything, and I had the best seat for it!

Yikes!

The district manager saw it on the camera, but by the time he got back to the store, it was picked, cleaner than a tweaker’s mirror! My friend said, “I hated that crap anyway.”

Yikes! That was fast.

Seriously, how naive can you get?

Oh well, it ended up a lesson learned the hard and stupid way!

