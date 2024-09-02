Operations Manager Was A Pain In The Neck And Inadvertently Asked For An Incompetent Employee To Help Him, So His Coworkers Were Happy To Oblige And Stick It To Him

All of us have had to work with others who are very difficult and egotistical. Unfortunately there’s usually nothing we can do about it.

But every now and then there is an opportunity to give these unpleasant workers what they have coming to them.

Check out this perfect example, where the worker actually asked for it.

You want my most experienced employee? Well okay… A few years ago I was a key administrative staff member and had four employees. The most experienced one was very incompetent.

Office politics made things really frustrating.

He couldn’t be fired because he was related to some very senior managers.

One day, there were some problems with introducing a new shift. As usual, our difficult Operations Manager tended to pass the blame over to our end whenever there was a problem. When he sent me yet another email that made my eyes roll and it finally dawned on me: the Operations Manager wanted the most competent of our group to work on something with him exclusively, but in this email he was requesting the most experienced employee. So we gave him what he asked for.

Then it turned out nepotism has benefits.

My boss and I had a great laugh over it. We not only didn’t have to work with him anymore, but the Operations Manager was stuck with him. It was essentially a career ender to complain about the incompetent employee, so there was nothing the Operations Manager could do but grin and bear it.

Here’s what people are saying.

I bet it didn’t embarrass him, though.

I wonder how many people watch The Office and realize they are Creed.

I don’t think it’s luck, but it is certainly fortunate.

Yes. It’s depressing.

Pretty much. You do what you can!

It must have been nice to not have to deal with him anymore.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.