Their Company Made Them Pay For Bottled Water On A Business Trip, So They Made Sure To Stock Up Next Time They Went Out To Dinner On The Company Dime

Don’t want to reimburse me for bottled water? “My company sends everyone to training every year & it’s usually for about a week. You’re put up in a nice hotel and your meals for dinner are reimbursed. The hotel has breakfast in the morning and you have to eat there. Your lunch is covered by the training department & it’s usually a catering company. For dinner it’s common to go out and spend a lot. I don’t know what the limit is, but some people have had an $80 dollar meal and it was covered. I’m pretty simple & a sandwich would keep me happy.

I’ve been with my company for years, but my first time there, I woke up thirsty one night and wanted some bottled water and went to the hotel lobby and bought a couple bottles of water for about 2 bucks. No big deal, it will be reimbursed or so I thought. After I got back and turned in my receipts I got an email from some corporate lady a few days later saying that everything will be reimbursed except the bottled water.

Now maybe in the email context was lost, but I asked why the water wasn’t covered. A simple answer explaining that “only if purchased with meal” would have sufficed, but this woman said that my room should be accommodating or something like that. I don’t remember verbatim what the response was, but I took it as snarky & it seemed if she wanted me to drink from the sink.

Fast forward a year later when I went for my annual training, the first night I went out I made sure to go to a nice steak house. In that meal I ordered not one but 2 large glass bottles of water to take back with me to my room. These bottles were about $17 a piece, but in the end I was reimbursed because it was “purchased with my meal.””

