Horrible Neighbor’s Annoying Son Blocked Homeowner’s Driveway And Refused To Move And The Cops Won’t Help, So They Trick The Authorities Into Coming Over By Claiming To Do Something Illegal.

Dealing with annoying neighbors is tricky business, especially considering you have to live next to them no matter what.

This guy’s neighbors were stupid enough to not regard his privacy and property.

Find out what happened.

AITA: Getting a neighbor to stop parking in front of your house Neighbor’s kid parked his SUV in front of our house 7 days ago. No biggie. They have a 4 car driveway, and a spot outside of their house, but why worry.

He wanted to politely get the car off his property…

3 days later, I knock on their door to ask if they could move it the next morning (for 2-3 hours), as I was going to trim the trees, and power wash the drive and sidewalk. They told me ‘No, you can park anywhere you want on public ways.’ (In our neighborhood, with no HOA, at least) Decided to call non-emergency police. It checks out, and they’re right.

Nothing was helping his case…

After a few calls of being told this over the week, I called again. Instead of making a complaint, I pretended like I was going out of town, and wanted to make sure I could legally leave one of my vehicles in front of my neighbors place for a few weeks.

He then did what he had to!

They said ‘As long as it’s parked legally, and up to code, no flat tires, or expired tags’. Tags expired. 🙂 I told them the real story, and asked to have it escalated. Police on their way now.

He tried way too many times to get a car out of his driveway!

Only took about 6 calls, and tricking them to tell me the full rules. (They left out of those requirements when they dismissed my initial calls).

YIKES! Some people are so mean! Why couldn’t they move their car out of this man’s driveway!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person thinks both parties have their wrongs.

This person shares what happened next.

This person thinks these neighbors lack common courtesy.

This person knows the neighbors are pretty rude for their actions.

This person has come to a conclusion themselves.

Personally, I think this was a brilliant strategy.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.