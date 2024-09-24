Neighbors Called The Fire Department When They Were Having a Small, Quiet Gathering, So They Decided To Make It A Loud Party To Get Revenge

It drives me nuts when people threaten to call the cops or any other authority about trivial things.

Neighbours call the fire department on my first fire so we start two more. “Last night I decided to have a fire with a few of my friends. I made sure to check the county website to see if we had a fire ban on. Everything was fine, we had a small radio playing at a background, the level of noise was low enough that we could talk without having to raise our voices, and there were 4 of us so not a loud occasion at all. Anyway about 45 minutes in we hear a loud Diesel engine running just out front, I go to see who it is and two men in full gear are walking towards me I’m flabbergasted.

They tell me one of my neighbours called in and said my house was on fire. I know exactly which neighbours they are because they have done this before and I can see them through their back window staring at us. So due to the fact that I don’t have a fire grate I can’t keep the fire going, because of the county bylaws my fireplace is not suitable for use due to the fact that it’s got some loose rocks(true it’s in rough shape), so we shut it down and I tell my mom she informs me that we have not one but two more fireplaces both equipped with grates.

So we start two new fires, within an hour the department is back and they are ready to fine me but they see that everything’s all good and up to code so they leave. We proceed to turn up the radio and make the fires big and keep going until 1 a.m.”

Don’t they realize that firefighters have real emergencies to take care of…?

