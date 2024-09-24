Their Parents Ate All Their Croissants And Never Replaced Them, So They Decided To Do The Same Thing To Prove A Point

This person’s parents needed a serious wake-up call…

Or a lesson in manners, at least…

And boy, did their kiddo give it to them!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page.

Will eat all your croissants even though I said it’s yours. “My parents and I have a great relationship, but in certain cases they are incredibly selfish. My close friend bought me a dozen special French croissants that are the best I ever had. My friend dropped it off to my parents while I wasnt home so I didnt have any.

What the…?

I came home to find the box completely empty. My parents were legit the only ones at home. I was so mad. I asked my parents and they laughed/shrugged it off and said they will buy me more. They never did and its been months. So I decided to get some myself, bought a dozen and texted them, “I got croissants for us”. Instead, not only I ate some but I shared with my friends throughout the day and come home with an empty box.

How do you like them apples?!?!

They looked in confused and asked what happened. I shrugged off and said I’ll buy more. I never did.”

Right back at ya, Mom and Pop!

