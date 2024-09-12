‘There’s always a way to bring down your renewal price.’ – If Your Rent Is Going To Be Raised This Apartment Expert Has A Tip That Could Save Your Bottom Line

I think a lot of folks could use this kind of advice right now!

Because if you’ve paid attention to house and apartment rental prices at all lately, you know that they’ve gone THROUGH THE ROOF.

But renters might be able to save some dough if they listen to what this woman had to say.

Her name is Moriah and she posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how renters might be able to fight rent increases and possibly even lower their costs.

Moriah explained, “If you are renewing your lease and they’re raising your rent by $200 or $300, they also have the ability to bring your rent down.”

She said that people should go directly to property managers instead of leasing consultants because the managers are ultimately the ones who control prices.

Moriah explained that property managers utilize a tool and said, “There’s a little box, and on the box, there’s a number inside. It could be 50, 300, 400, 500, 100, 150, 175. That’s the amount of money that can fix your renewal price. So let’s say your rent is $1,500 currently, and your renewal rate is $1,750. Then, I go into your little thing and I look in the box. It says $150. I can bring the renewal price down $150.”

She added, “Anytime somebody says they can’t do anything about your renewal price, they’re probably lying to you because they want to make money. But there’s always a way to bring down your renewal price.”

Moriah posted a follow-up video and offered more tips about how to talk to property managers about rent costs.

One thing’s for sure… I’m definitely going to try this!

