They Made Plans To Go Rock Climbing But Their Friend Was Too Big To Join, They Expected Her To Wait And Watch Until They Finished

AITA for excluding my large friend from rock climbing? There’s this new rock climbing centre that just opened up at the mall. My (17F) group of eight friends were in town when I suggested we go try it out.

Sounds fun. There would be an issue, though.

However, when we got there, one of my friends was pulled aside and told to weigh herself. She’s technically obese, and they told her that she couldn’t participate since she weighed too much for the harness. She was extremely upset by this and started crying. She then asked the rest of us if we could do something else instead.

The friend obviously was hurt and embarrassed by this and put in a reasonable request, but the friends put themselves first.

However, everyone else really wanted to try rock climbing, and we didn’t want to miss about because of one person. I said we could hang out with her after we finished, but she just went straight home.

The next day, she texted us saying that we were fake friends for abandoning her and making her feel excluded for her weight. She said I was selfish for even suggesting rock climbing without considering her weight, because I’d assumed that she weighed enough for the equipment.

The author doesn’t seem to agree.

I told her that it wasn’t our fault that she wasn’t allowed in, but she said the rest of us should’ve stood by her. AITA?

Opinions are incredibly mixed on this one.

Top comment says everyone was in the wrong here, but it definitely could have been handled better.

Just abandoning a friend in an embarrassing moment isn't cool, says this comment.

The friends did nothing wrong, according to this comment.

Others limitations shouldn't impact the entire group according to this comment.

But another takes the opposite view, using some basic life lessons we should all know.

Actions speak louder than words, according to this comment.

This could have been handled so much better, says another.

Maybe they just should have left instead of leaving their friend!

This one was tricky, for sure.

