Rescue Dog’s Heartwarming Reaction to Her First-Ever Kiss From Foster Mom Goes Viral

If you’ve ever spent time with a rescue dog, you know that the vast majority of them are full of love because they’ve been through a lot.

And they truly appreciate when humans show them kindness!

A woman named Kayleen posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how a dog she was fostering reacted when she gave her a smooch.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Kissing my foster dog for the first time.”

The woman and the dog sat on the floor together…

And she gave her a kiss!

The dog then got close and nuzzled up to her.

The woman then gave her some pets.

The video’s caption reads, “I’m in love with her.”

Check out the video.

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Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This rescue dog was in desperate need of some lovin’!