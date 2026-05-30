May 29, 2026 at 8:45 pm

Rescue Dog’s Heartwarming Reaction to Her First-Ever Kiss From Foster Mom Goes Viral

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a dog

TikTok/@kayleen.tebon

If you’ve ever spent time with a rescue dog, you know that the vast majority of them are full of love because they’ve been through a lot.

And they truly appreciate when humans show them kindness!

A woman named Kayleen posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how a dog she was fostering reacted when she gave her a smooch.

woman with a dog

TikTok/@kayleen.tebon

The video’s text overlay reads, “Kissing my foster dog for the first time.”

The woman and the dog sat on the floor together…

And she gave her a kiss!

woman with a dog

TikTok/@kayleen.tebon

The dog then got close and nuzzled up to her.

The woman then gave her some pets.

The video’s caption reads, “I’m in love with her.”

woman with a dog

TikTok/@kayleen.tebon

Check out the video.

@kayleen.tebon

I’m in love with her #fyp #foster #fosterdog #adoptme #dogs

♬ original sound – cj

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.57.29 PM Rescue Dog’s Heartwarming Reaction to Her First Ever Kiss From Foster Mom Goes Viral

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.57.39 PM Rescue Dog’s Heartwarming Reaction to Her First Ever Kiss From Foster Mom Goes Viral

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.57.53 PM Rescue Dog’s Heartwarming Reaction to Her First Ever Kiss From Foster Mom Goes Viral

This rescue dog was in desperate need of some lovin’!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

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