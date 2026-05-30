His Neighbor Kept Complaining to Police About Him, Then He Caught Her Dumping Water on His Frozen Driveway in the Dead of Winter

Are good neighbors hard to find?

Well, if you’ve ever lived next to BAD ones, you could say that’s a big understatement.

People have a knack for not minding their own business and once they decide that they want to pry into your life, things can get hectic and annoying.

Yes, there are degrees to the levels of bad neighbors, and I don’t think I’d be going too far to say that this guy is dealing with a really awful one!

And you’ll see what I mean when you dig into this story.

Read on and find out what kind of neighbor from hell this homeowner is dealing with.

Yikes…

Neighbor pouring water on driveway in freezing weather. “I’m at a loss of what to do about this crazy woman. We are next door neighbors with side by side driveways.

Someone new doesn’t always mean it’s gonna be someone GOOD.

We got along fine until my boyfriend, now husband, moved in. Then for whatever reason, she began finding any reason to start some drama. First it was our dogs. She began calling animal control because our dogs walked from our door to our backyard without a leash (on our own property.) She put a Ring camera on her side door to watch us, so we put a fence along the concrete driveway to keep her from spying on us. She complained to the city about the fence, then began arguing about property lines. She calls the police about anything. Somebody stepped on her side of the driveway, somebody walked on her sidewalk, somebody parked in front of her house.

This would drive anybody nuts!

I run a business from home and she began harassing customers about where they parked. She reported my business to the city and tried hard to get it shut down. She would take a picture of a car that stopped briefly in front of MY part of the driveway to let a passenger out, and make them think the car parked and would not move.

It’s easy to get on the nerves of the police if you always cry wolf…

After somebody finally looked into it, they saw she was lying and I was told the police and the city would no longer respond to her complaints, and after four dog-at-large cases (at large in my own yard) were dismissed, I think animal control is done with her as well. So now I see her early one morning in 20 degree weather pouring 2 buckets of water over the shared part of the driveway. If a car parked in my driveway and someone got out on the passenger side, they would slip and fall. I have cameras. Is there action I can take, or do I have to wait for someone to hurt themselves?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

That last commenter is right on the money…this person’s neighbor is NUTTY.

Ugh…

All you can do in this situation is do your best and try not to escalate things.

But we all know that’s easier said than done.

Good luck out there and try not to rock the boat too much…but also, remember that you have to stick up for yourself!

This guy’s neighbor is totally off the rails!