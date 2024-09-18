‘They trick you!’ – Costco Shopper Notes That The Store’s Packaging For Dove Deodorant Hasn’t Changed, But There’s Less Product In The Pack

Sometimes you get a rude awakening after shopping. it usually happens when you get home.

That’s what happened to this Costco shopper and TikToker @boulderdancer.

She made a video about her complaint and it has gone viral.

“There used to be five deodorants in this Costco pack.”

But “There are only four,” she adds, presenting the box cover.

“They trick you,” she says.

“The package is the same size and they took one away.”

Then she shows the inside of the package and we see that there is a piece of cardboard where the fifth Dove deodorant used to be.

“That’s some garbage” the man recording her says off camera after zooming in on the cardboard piece.

“Yeah. Like Costco,” She replies.

Then the video ends.

This phenomenon is a form of shrinkflation and it has been very common since COVID-19.

Watch the full video.

Here is what people are saying.

A lot of people were salty about her complaint.

Some people were also angry about the change.

I’ve been thinking of switching to a spray deodorant. I’m tired of the regular kind staining my shirts.

I don’t know about Dove, but I think the other brands I’ve used have always stained.

That’s the worst because then it breaks and falls off.

You should always read packaging carefully.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!