Parents Told Their 8-Year-Old Where He Could Ride His Scooter, But He Outsmarted Them With A Clever Twist On Their Rules

Kids have a mind of their own, especially when it comes to getting around rules set by their parents.

How would you react if your child followed your instructions but added a twist?

In the following story, these parents are served up some defiance by their 8-year-old.

Here’s what he did.

Served malicious compliance by an 8-year-old. We were in a semi-enclosed plaza with a planting area in the middle. My wife instructed my son that the boundaries of using his scooter board were around the plantation and from its furthest point to where we were standing. He was supposed to go in circles.

Here’s where he outsmarted the system.

Time passed, and he was instructed that this was his final roundabout. Son did not do a roundabout but just rode it on one side of the plaza for a while before coming back.

Wow! He found the perfect way to keep riding.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about this.

This toddler figured out how to throw rocks without throwing them.

Here’s a parent who understands and appreciates when kids find loopholes.

This child served up malicious compliance using a slide.

According to this person, after a certain age, it isn’t cute anymore.

Kids will always find a way! The real issue comes when they keep getting away with it.

Let that happen too much, and you’ll end up with a spoiled kid on your hands.

