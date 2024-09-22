Couple Used To Host Every Family Gathering, But Nobody Is Chipping In To Cover Costs, So They Said That They Wouldn’t Do It Anymore

Hosting Thanksgiving dinners and other family gatherings in your house is fun, but can also be stressful.

Especially if you have to bear the responsibility for every special event, you will eventually get tired—physically and financially.

This woman gradually felt the burden of frequently hosting special occasions in their family, so she told them she didn’t want to host anymore.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to host family gatherings because I’m tired of always being the one responsible? My partner and I bought our first home. We don’t have children and we don’t plan, too, and we both earn well.

This woman is starting to feel the burden of hosting family gatherings.

Our home has 3 bedrooms and is huge. We have a massive kitchen and living room area, and the backyard is massive, too. I used to bartend, so naturally, as soon as my partner and I bought our home, I suggested we host Thanksgiving last year. While I enjoyed hosting, it’s become a significant burden—both financially and time wise.

They hosted three major events.

Since we are DINKS, it seems the expectation is we host. For the past year, we’ve been the one hosting all family gatherings. After Thanksgiving, we hosted Christmas and my mom’s birthday.

So, she told her family that they’re done hosting and suggested some other plans.

We had to hire cleaners after all 3 events, and only a few family members chipped in. I recently told my family that I won’t be hosting anymore, and suggested that we rotate responsibilities or meet at a restaurant instead, since they want us to host Thanksgiving again.

Now, her family is disappointed.

Some family members are upset because we are having to split over multiple houses, and some family live out of state. But given were we live, it was easy for everyone to meet. I feel like it’s time for others to share the load, but now I’m being seen as the difficult one. AITA for refusing to host?

