Dressmaker Refused To Create A Custom Wedding Dress For Her Friend Because She’s About To Give Birth. Now The Bride Is Badmouthing Her In Their Group Chat.

AITA for telling my friend I can’t make her wedding dress despite making them for two other friends? I (38F) am a dressmaker and have my own shop. It has been a custom in my friend group that my wedding gift to friends who marry is an original wedding dress made to their taste, and I have done this for two friends. I love my job and I love my friends, so it has always been an easy choice for me.

This woman is almost in her third trimester, and decided to lie low on working.

However, I am currently 26 weeks pregnant with my first child. And I’m trying to lessen my workload as I prepare for my maternity leave. I pass larger projects over to my employees.

Her friend who’s getting married asked her to make her wedding dress.

My friend informed me last night that she is getting married. I was, of course, so happy for her and congratulated her. She asked if I’d be making her dress for her, and I told her of course. I told her to just let me know when they have a date, and I was told they already had a date, January 19th.

But there was a misunderstanding on the wedding date.

That was fine. A year and five months is perfect. Plenty of time to do the designs and make it, and I expressed it as much to her. But she corrected me. It wasn’t January 19, 2026 like I assumed, but January 19, 2025.

So she said she couldn’t make the dress after all.

I was a bit shocked at this, and told her that if that’s the date she’d picked, I’d have to take back my promise. As there is no way I can make her dress in that time frame as I’ll not be too long postpartum. I asked her to reconsider the date if she wanted me to make a dress, pointing out how five months wasn’t much to plan a wedding, anyway.

Her friend didn’t understand her point.

But she insisted that was when she wanted it. I didn’t push as it was up to her, but I made it clear I will not be able to make her dress for her then. She didn’t understand this at all, pointing out how I’ll be taking time off work soon anyway, and can’t I just use that time to make her dress?

Now, they’re in a heated argument.

I admit in hindsight I got a bit snappish here, and she likely didn’t realise just how much work goes into a wedding dress. But I asked her if she’d hit her head, and why she’d think it’s ok to ask me to put stress on my pregnancy for her wedding dress? She has been putting messages in the group chat, calling me out for it and saying how it’s easy to tell who my favourites are, and it’s clear her feelings are hurt.

But she also feels regretful.

I’m annoyed, but also feeling a bit regretful about this. I can’t trust my employees to make a wedding dress without me as their skill level isn’t up to that. But maybe I could have a rehearsal dinner dress made for her or even a reception dress to soothe the hurt of her not getting the custom dress she wants.

