He Found Out He Has A 16-Year Old Daughter, And Now His Sister-In-Law Is Upset That He’s Giving His Kid So Much Attention

AITA for telling my SIL off after she got upset that me being a “new” father means her kids will get less attention? I (37M) was recently informed that I’m a father.

My daughter is 16 years old, and the result of a tryst with an older woman when I was 20. This is not a brag, it’s simply informative. It wasn’t a random one-night stand, we weren’t strangers, we had known each other for several months up until that point and continued talking for almost a year afterward.

Just never told me. Also, it wasn’t an affair. I don’t know why she never told me.

I met my daughter for the first time recently, and everything went well. We’ve been communicating almost daily via text. She’s excited to get to know me, holds no resentment against me because she understands that I was never informed of her existence at all, and is excited to meet the paternal side of her extended family. All in all, everything went so much better than I was expecting. She’s the spitting image of me, but we did a test just to be absolutely certain and the results proved that she is indeed my daughter 😁 We’ll call her M. So obviously, I announced this news to my family. My sister was the first one I told, because she has been my Confidant since we were in high school and we don’t keep anything from each other. But with M’s blessing, I have also informed other family. My oldest niece, the daughter of my sister, is excited because now all of a sudden she has an older girl cousin. Very big deal for a 10 year old. The problem is my SIL (22F). We’ll call her S. I’m not a rich guy, but as a bachelor I do alright for myself. I have a tendency to spoil my nieces and nephews with candy and sometimes toys when I visit. Well, my youngest niece, the daughter of my brother and S, recently had a birthday party. A lot of the extended family was there, including my own grandparents.

Closer to the end of the party, S made a comment about how I didn’t even know that M existed for 16 years and it shouldn’t be such a big deal that she becomes part of my life now, because I was fine without her for so long and vice versa. She said she just doesn’t understand why I’m making it such a big deal. Well, despite the fact that I’m generally very slow to anger and always have been, I unloaded on her. I said some things that I shouldn’t have, that I now regret, and left the party. S has been texting me all week about how terrible I am for what I said. My brother is on her side because it’s his wife, but my sister is on my side because I was provoked. Our parents haven’t been involved, but S has obviously told hers because they’ve texted me as well. AITA?

