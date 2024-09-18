Husband Lent His New Car To His Sister Without Telling His Wife, But Now She’s So Upset That She Took Their Child And Went To Her Mother’s Place

When a family member needs help, we do what we can, right?

But what happens when your spouse gets upset at you for letting your sister borrow your car even though your spouse has their own vehicle?

That’s what this guy did, and now he’s wondering if he’s wrong or if his wife is overreacting.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for Allowing My Sister to Borrow MY Car Without My Wife’s Permission? I (32M) recently allowed my younger sister (30F) to borrow my car without consulting my wife (32F), and it’s caused a significant issue. My sister and her 2-year-old daughter came to visit us and our parents for a few days before she starts a new job.

That’s not good, especially in the heat of the desert.

She drove from Phoenix to Albuquerque, about a 6-hour drive, but as she arrived, her car started making a grinding noise, and her AC compressor went out. Her car, a 2012 Jetta with 150k miles, is otherwise in good condition, and she’s always taken great care of it. My sister asked if she could borrow my car for a few weeks until she got established at her new job. I drive a 2023 Kia Forte with only 3k miles.

Very generous of him.

Since I work from home and only use the car to drop off and pick up my son from daycare—a total of about 10 miles a day—I didn’t see an issue. I make the payments, and I’m the only one who drives it, so I figured it was my decision to make. My sister even joked about taking over the payments if she liked it, and I didn’t mind. However, I didn’t discuss this with my wife before agreeing, and she’s furious. She just got a brand-new EV a few days ago, which she makes the payments on. Here are her concerns: What if her car runs out of charge and she needs to go somewhere? My response was that she should keep it charged, just as I would keep my car fueled. She thinks I’m giving away something I worked hard for. I pointed out that it’s my car, and I have the right to decide what to do with it. I didn’t question her choice to upgrade her car, even though it increased her payments. She worries about our son needing air conditioning. I countered that we only drive short distances, and I can roll the windows down. She believes my sister should get a new car instead of borrowing mine. My sister recently survived brain cancer, which destroyed her credit due to medical bills. I even had to cosign her apartment lease two years ago, but she’s always paid her bills on time, so I trust she would handle car payments responsibly.

Why am I not surprised?

Two years ago, I lent my old car to my wife’s brother when his was in the shop, and she didn’t complain. But now, when my family needs help, it’s a problem. My siblings and I had a rough childhood, and we’ve always looked out for each other. I’ve always helped my in-laws without hesitation, but when my family needs something, it’s a different story. After a few hours of arguing, my wife tried to get me to change my mind, saying, “we” need a nice car, and that my sister isn’t insured to drive it. I told her to get insurance before she leaves, which wasn’t the answer my wife wanted to hear.

Man, she is really overreacting about this (unless some details were left out).

The argument escalated, and my wife eventually packed some bags and took our son to her mom’s place, saying she’d return the next day for the rest of her things. So, AITA for deciding to let my sister borrow my car without consulting my wife? AITA?

Wow, his wife is making a huge deal out of nothing.

I wonder what the people in the comments think. Let’s take a look.

Good question!

It is a weird situation with not enough information provided.

There seems to be deeper issues.

Yeah, it will definitely impact the son at least.

He really should have talked to her about it.

I’d bet a lot of money that there are deeper issues in this marriage.

It’s almost never the thing at hand, it’s just the last straw.

