Tenant Claims A Simple Mistake On An Apartment Application Resulted In A One-Year Ban From The Property. – ‘That’s a crazy policy to have.’

Well, this seems a bit extreme…

A TikTokker named Sheppard talked to viewers about what went down when he made a simple mistake on an application for an apartment in Denver, Colorado.

His caption says it all: “Don’t do this when applying for a apartment.”

Sheppard explained, “So basically what I did was, when I was filling out the application, I didn’t double-check what I was putting into the application.”

He said he accidentally made a mistake while writing out his bank account number and explained, “I received a notification a couple of days later that says the fee wasn’t allowed to come out.”

Sheppard had been approved for the apartment but was declined because the mistake on his application resulted in the fee not coming out of his bank account.

He told the apartment company he could pay with a cashier’s check but was denied.

He explained, “They said that I cannot apply to one of their properties for over a year. Do y’all not know how sad I was when I seen that? Y’all, I really, really wanted to move into this apartment. I’m so hot right now. I’m banned for a full year because of a mistake. Hopefully, they see this video and they change their mind. That’s a crazy policy to have.”

Sheppard added, “Don’t make that mistake. Double-check y’all’s number. I just found out that if you put a bank account in it’ll process the application regardless if you just put a bank account in.”

Bummer!

Take a look at the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

Sheppard gave folks an update!

Another TikTokker was shocked.

And this individual shared a story.

This whole situation is totally ridiculous.

Apartment living is wilder than ever.

