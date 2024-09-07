Employee Got Upset When His Projects Were Given To Another Department, So He Lashed Out At His Manager During Their One-On-One Meeting

Some workplaces embrace flexibility.

AITA: Told my boss ‘his feelings are for therapy’. I was assigned 3 projects at work—two I love and one I hate. I told management I would support the hated project as long as I kept the other two. They agreed as this aligned with my development plan (which they approved). The two are how I want to develop, the third is not.

The company has an immense amount of work that needs to be done, but not enough employees to do it. This has led my organization to eliminate certain projects from the portfolio. My two projects were eliminated. When I say eliminated, I mean transferred to a sister department, but were not cancelled.

This decision was not made because I was too busy (I’m not, I have capacity to support all three projects). But because they didn’t want to give me a second resource to support it (two resources are needed per project). The sister group has the needed secondary resource. The dumbest thing about this decision is that we are constantly told by management that we are all ‘one group.’ Yes, there are some differences, but we all support the same thing.

The two projects are projected to be completed this year. I’ve spent the last 2 to 3 years working on the development, and was looking forward to completion. But now, I have to transfer it to someone who hasn’t done jack, and will take it across the finish line, and reap all the benefits. These projects are complex compared to the rest of the portfolio, so these would have guaranteed a promotion for me, as well as give me a blockbuster resume.

This elimination decision was made behind my back. I was informed AFTER they discussed with the persons I am transferring them to. They cut me out as they knew I would not willingly transfer. Had I been involved in the discussion, I would have suggested that since we are all in ‘one group,’ I could still be the lead, and work with a secondary from the other department to finish the project.

With the finish line months away, it makes more sense to not disrupt the entire team last-minute. This would solidify the ‘one group’ vision they are pushing, and be a great example for the entire department. But that didn’t happen. So I’m left with a project I hate, and now get to watch two people take victory for my hard work.

During the first 1:1 with my manager after this all happened, I knew this would get brought up. So when he started trying to explain the rationale, I almost verbatim said, “No further explanation is needed. And that I respectfully don’t want to discuss it anymore, especially since these are no longer within my assignments.” He pushed again saying, “Well, I feel an explanation…” But I cut him off, and said that “his feelings are for therapy.” and I’d rather use my 1:1 time to discuss the projects I am assigned as well as my career development.

