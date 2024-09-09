This Neighbor Strategically Landscaped Their Yard So That Lazy Dog Owners Have No Excuse But To Look After Their Pets

There should be a test people have to take for pets and babies — am I right?

Another irritating neighbor story My neighbors have two, sometimes three, untrained dogs that live in their backyard. A couple of years ago, the dogs started digging under the fence and escaping into my backyard. At first, I would catch the dogs — they are friendly, just untrained —and return them and tell the neighbors there was another hole under the fence. The neighbors didn’t see a problem because, “the dogs could just stay in my backyard until they wanted to come home”.

This didn’t work for me. At all. So, I took out one of my gates, which I had been planning to do for unrelated reasons. [I] told the neighbors that the dogs weren’t safe in my yard. They didn’t care. So then, I bought a bunch of landscape timbers and placed them along the bottom of the fence row to stop the dogs from escaping. And the neighbors were still irritating in other ways, so I started planting along the fence row, just to create a barrier for noise and stuff.

Long backstory, but that brings us to the present day. Along the fence row, I have ivy, honeysuckle, a couple of trees, two fig trees, and a pomegranate bush. My neighbor hates — hates — this. They ***** about every twig that grows over the top of the fence. During the heat of the summer, I do minimal yard work. So things along the fence row can get bushy.

A few days ago, I got a visit from the city. They were very nice. Told me my neighbors had complained about my “overgrown, unruly” yard. They very nicely explained that they only regulated lawn and weeds. They do not regulate landscaping. I can grow anything I like in my yard, but there needs to be a clear boundary between landscaped areas and grass/lawn. I can solve the problem by simply outlining my flower beds, etc.

Tomorrow, I’m solving everyone’s problem by pulling out the landscape timbers along the bottom of the fence and placing them in front of my plantings to mark off the landscaped area. I’m torn about the dogs, though. I’m sure they will have a fun day exploring the neighborhood and there’s very little traffic. But I’m pretty sure they will get picked up by animal control. Maybe they will appreciate the flea baths?

