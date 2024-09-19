Teenager’s Dad Threatened To Cut Off His Long Hair, So He Moved Out And Got His Own Place

I remember back in the day when some parents had serious issues with their sons having long hair.

It didn’t fly in a lot of places!

But this young man had the perfect response to his father’s bullying about his luscious locks.

Let’s see what happened…

If you’re living in MY house, you’ll follow MY rules. “My (male) hair got quite long when I was in my senior year of high school.

This didn’t go over well…

In a pearl-clutching southern town, this got me a fair amount of flack, but the worst was from my dad. He’d always been kind of a tyrant, and his anger was unbearable in my later teens, so I avoided him as much as possible around the house. One day he decided he’d had enough of my long hair, so he walked behind me with scissors and snicked them menacingly. I jumped up and snapped at him and he shouted back something to the effect of, “If you’re living under MY roof, you’ll follow MY rules!”

If you say so!

So the next day while he was at work I moved out. I didn’t even say “bye.” Living in my own apartment while in high school was fun and had some perks. When I skipped class, the school would call my apartment to tell me, “Your child was not at school today” Lol.”

Sometimes, you have to cut loose and venture out on your own.

Especially if you’ve got these kind of parents.

