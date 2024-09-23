Tenant’s Apartment Had The Electrical Panel In It, And Property Manager Kept Coming In Several Times A Week Without Notice. But When He Tries To Stop The Intrusion, Management Sicks The HOA On Him.

When you get a new job in a new city, sometimes you have to move into a house quick, even if it is part of an HOA.

What would you do if the HOA kept sending someone into your home without any advanced notice and refused to change?

That is what the guy in this story experienced, and it got so bad he ended up moving out.

Check out the details.

HOA so bad i quit my job and moved. So, I landed a job in PA and needed a place to live asap, the job wanted me right away and the only thing available was in a HOA, so i took my chances. It was a night shift job and I’d be sleeping in the daytime. Owner was nice enough, gave me a copy of the rules and such if i wanted to use amenities and such and things I was responsible for.

That is a pretty big violation.

The biggest problem, however, was they were NOT respecting the 24hr entry rule.

It sounds like they need to fix the problem, not keep accessing the breakers.

They always wanted access to my place (on ground floor) because it also contained the electric panel, which they needed access to two to three times a week. (state law says entry is permitted for emergency access) The property manager was not understanding someone was now living here. He didn’t care, his job was impeded.

Yeah, emergencies don’t happen that often.

But in no way was it an emergency several times a week. State law is law, it says 24hr notice before entry. HOA rulebook says notice will be given… and it just wasn’t. So, i try attaching a note to the door saying he needs to start giving notice before entry so I could prepare. May as well have been Chinese. He ripped the note off and would come in anyway waking me up in the middle of the day. So, he contacts the HOA to get to work on me.

What? They should have gotten upset with the property manager instead.

I start receiving fines for anything and everything and letters outside my door threatening eviction unless i comply with whatever the property manager wants. To bad, I barricade the door so he physically can’t get in.

Heck yeah, pass those fees on.

You see, my rental agreement only stipulated the base rate, it made no mention of being resppnsible for the fines. Poor poor owner. Needless to say, my lease was not renewed. I quit the job to get out of that area entirely. I didnt want to deal with that living situation or be in any area with such entitled people. I just wouldn’t deal with an HOA ever again.

Wow, HOA’s really think they can do anything they want.

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say.

Yup, stand up for your rights.

That would have put a stop to it.

It really doesn’t make sense.

Good idea!

This person points out common laws on this issue.

Sometimes you have to play hardball with the HOA.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.