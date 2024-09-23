She Asked Her Housemates If Anyone Needed The Bathroom Before She Showered, But When Her Guy Friend Took 45 Minutes Inside She Completely Lost It

If you are living with other people, it is only normal to be polite and considerate of their situation.

So this woman, before taking a shower in their shared bathroom, asked if anyone needed to use it first.

When her housemate had to go first and used it for almost an hour, she was obviously frustrated.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for being frustrated after I offered the bathroom before I took a shower? So for a while, I lived with a couple. They’re my friends, and I had gotten a new job in their area. So, they suggested that I live with them, and pay a third of the rent until I found an apartment.

This woman was about to take a shower but politely asked if someone needed to go first.

One day, before we ate, I said, “I’m gonna take a shower. Who needs to use the bathroom NOW? Because then, it’s gonna be at least 20 minutes.” This is to let everyone know that, for at least 20minutes, no one would be able to go to the toilet (same room). The guy says that he needs to go, so I put my towel down, and go help his GF in the kitchen.

She started wondering why it was taking so long.

About 10 minutes in, I’m wondering what he is doing. After 20 minutes, I’m asking him directly when he’s going to come out of there. That’s when her girlfriend snaps that it’s so impolite to bother people when they’re pooping.

Now, she and her friend are arguing about the situation.

I’m arguing that I offered the toilet so no one would be stuck with an emergency (periods or peepee), not for him to spend the night in. She says that when someone is doing their business, you just leave them in peace. To which I reply that, next time, I would not offer the bathroom even if anyone has an emergency.

She wants to know if how she reacted was wrong.

The guy ended up spending 45 minutes on the can. So, AITA for being kind of mad at my friend for monopolizing the bathroom 45 minutes, when I had offered it for emergencies before I took a shower?

Sometimes, those who are kind are the ones often being taken advantage of.

You have to put a stop to it.

