Woman Got Pregnant So Her Boyfriend Of 12 Years Proposed To Her. She Refused And Said A Pregnancy Isn’t A Solid Foundation For Marriage.

Getting married is a serious decision to make.

But if you’re already in a relationship for 12 years, is there any more important stuff to think about? Could you still be not ready for such a commitment?

This woman found out she was pregnant, and one week later, her long-time boyfriend proposed to her.

She said no for a lot of reasons, but her boyfriend kept pushing for it.

Read the story below for all the details!

AITA for refusing to marry my high school sweetheart? My partner (28M) and I (29F) have been together for 12 years. We met when we were next-door neighbors as children, and started dating at 16. We made it through high school, then college, and now we live together.

This woman got pregnant, and then her boyfriend proposed to her.

We’ve both had conversations about marriage, and we agreed on it not being a priority as we’re content with our lives right now. That was until I became pregnant. I’m currently 33 weeks along, and my boyfriend proposed to me a week after we found out.

She said no, but had a long justification for it.

While I appreciate my partner’s intention of wanting to do the right thing, I strongly believe that getting married solely because of the pregnancy is not a solid foundation for a lifelong commitment. My parents married only because they were about to have me, and it ended terribly. Marriage should be a thoughtful decision based on love, mutual respect, and shared aspirations, rather than a knee-jerk reaction to unexpected circumstances.

He doesn’t agree and is now badgering her.

He doesn’t see it that way, and has been pestering me about getting married throughout my pregnancy. He says now that it’s his priority to get married before our baby is born because he wants our child to grow up in a traditional household. My partner has never been the conservative type, and has been very liberal in his views, alongside coming from a liberal family.

She’s now considering saying yes just to stop him from being too pushy.

So, this confused and frustrated me a lot. We’ve gotten into big arguments over this topic. And now, I’m beginning to feel as though I should just say yes to minimize this constant tension and stress.

Stressful, indeed!

