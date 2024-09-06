She Ruined A Planned Hiking Trip Not Knowing It Was Also A Surprise Birthday Party For Her. Now She’s Wondering If She Cost Herself Some Friendships.

Going on a hiking trip with a male stranger can feel awkward and even scary for some females.

So this woman, after learning that it was only her boss’s husband who came, decided not to push through with the hike and just drove home.

Apparently, however, it was purposely planned because they wanted to surprise her.

Now, everything has been ruined, and they have become distant from her.

AITA for driving away from a “hiking trip” with my boss’s husband? I (26f) recently moved to a new city after getting a job. I’ve been having a hard time making friends. Most of the people I know so far are from work. We all get along, but we aren’t close, more like acquaintances.

My boss “Sue” has been very welcoming since I moved. She often has us all over for dinner, and loves to celebrate whenever there’s a birthday/baby/big milestone in the team.

Last week, I was out to lunch with Sue and a few other coworkers, when Sue told me about a hiking group her husband runs and how it’s a great way to meet people. She said he’d be leading a hike on Monday (this past Monday), and the whole team should go since it’s a holiday. Monday was my birthday, but I hadn’t told anyone and I didn’t have any other plans, so I said yes to the hike.

I drove to the meeting spot on Monday, which is kind of remote and up in the hills. Nobody was there when I arrived besides Sue’s husband “Greg”. I asked him where everyone was. He said no one else could make it and it would just be us on the hike.

It was early morning and still dark, and I didn’t know Greg other than seeing him in passing at Sue’s house. I knew he was probably a nice guy, but I felt nervous going hiking in a dark, remote area with a man who was practically a stranger. I called Sue, and she told me that something came up with her kid but I should go, that it’ll be worth it for the view.

I still felt unsettled and asked Greg if we could postpone for a day when others can come. He got frustrated, saying it’s no big deal and we should hurry up and start. I was more nervous at that point, and thanked him before saying I was going to head home.

That upset him even more, and he came toward me and asked me if I thought he was a serial killer. He seemed angry, so I panicked and jumped in the car saying I had to go. He kept yelling at me to stop as I drove away.

I was on the way home, terrified, when Sue called me. Apparently, the “hiking trip” was a cover for a surprise birthday party the team was throwing me at the lookout point. She found out my birthday through Facebook, and Greg was just supposed to lead me there.

I felt terrible and offered to drive back, but Sue was annoyed and said I ruined it for everyone, and made Greg feel like a creeper. Now, the environment at work is tense. Sue and my coworkers only talk to me when they need something,and they didn’t invite me to team lunch. I feel like I really messed up.

