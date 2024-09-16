Her Cousin Wanted To Learn English, But She Dismissed Him After Finding Out The Real Reason Behind The Request

Learning a new language can be challenging, especially for adults.

That is why some people would get a coach or a tutor to personally help them with their language learning needs.

But when her cousin asked her to teach him English, this woman immediately dismissed him and just offered to translate the Portuguese poem that he wrote in English.

And when his cousin wasn’t being grateful, she translated it really badly.

Wanted me to translate. So I did just that. During this summer, I decided to put my English skills to use at my part-time job. I work at a local tiny café on a small city in the middle of nowhere.

People are impressed by this woman’s English skills.

I often go around, and just say stuff like, “Oh hey! That shirt means this, this, and this!” And people are just somewhat surprised, and ask me questions about how I know English so well, and yada yada yada. The usual European elder people talk.

Meet her cousin.

Well, there was this cousin of mine who just used to pass by for a cup of coffee on the way to work. He was very into video games, books, and social media. The usual person in his mid 20s if you ask me.

He asked her if she could teach him English.

So one day, he decided to ask me, “Hey, I want to learn English, too. Can you help?” And I was like somewhat surprised, because nowadays, if you want to learn any language, you just download an app, and do daily exercises. Or just watch movies on that language (that’s what I did).

She wanted to know the real reason behind it.

I told him just that, but he wasn’t satisfied. He said he NEEDS someone to be with him to check on how he evolves on the language. I know my cousin fairly well. We talk daily, so he wasn’t shocked when I gave him a poker face. I asked his real reason.

She was surprised by what she heard.

He said exactly this: “There is this one English girl that is a poet. She’s fine, and I wanna hook up with her. I have this cool poem for them.” I stood there for 3 minutes in silence. He just wanted to learn the language for a good night?

She felt like he’s being ungrateful.

Obviously, I said that it wasn’t worth all the work, and that he could just let me see the poem and let me translate it. He refused at the start, but then after some back and forths, he ended up agreeing. But he agreed in a not-so-thankful tone. He sounded like a damn king sparing the life of a peasant, and he said, “Don’t you dare change a thing on the poem! Just translate it literally and that’s it.”

So she translated the poem but in a very literal manner!

Okay. I’ll translate it literally just for you since you asked so nicely. A-Ahem. “Your eyes is how the sky blue. Stones brilliants on night starry. I myself ask if you cans see the mine’s? Because definitively I cans see the yours the day all”

That’s hilarious.

