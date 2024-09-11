Tired Student Had Enough Of Her Noisy Neighbors, So She Left Them With An Entire Day Of Blaring Music That Went Well Into The Night

Plenty of people have trouble with noisy neighbors when they live in communities with shared walls.

That said, when you’re working 16-18 hour days, noise that interrupts your sleep can really get to the end of your rope fast.

This woman’s neighbors have no respect for her long days and nights, so she decided she didn’t care about their comfort, either.

Neighbors Won’t Quiet Down…Then I’ll Just Drown Out The Noise This was a few years ago when I was in nursing school. I moved into an apartment and learned pretty early on that the walls were thin. Therefore, I tried to keep the noise to a minimum especially after 10pm. My neighbors weren’t as thoughtful.

She tried handling the problem on her own, but it was hard.

At this time I was working full time and going to school full time. So I averaged 16-18 hour days most days of the week. During the day, I found it annoying to hear them yelling and playing music, but it wasn’t their fault the walls were thin. So I invested in earplugs so I could concentrate when studying etc. The issue was, the noise continued into the early hours of the morning. Sometimes going on until 3-4am. Doors slamming, music blaring, conversations being yelled from upstairs to downstairs, unnecessarily loud “adult” activity etc. I dealt with this for weeks. Buying more expensive ear plugs, sleeping downstairs (it was the person I shared walls with that seemed to be the loudest), but I could still hear a lot down there.

Then, they brought her to tears.

After a few weeks I left a nice message on their door explaining that I was in school and working full time and requested for them to try and keep the noise down after 10pm. This was to no avail. I even resorted to banging on the walls when I was desperate enough and filed a noise complaint through the complex. Finally one night I got home around 11pm after having class and then going to work. While I approached my door I could hear loud music blaring and I immediately started crying because this was the fourth day in a row I had averaged a 16 hour day and I had one more to go and knew I wouldn’t get any sleep. I stayed up until around 3am trying to take advantage of the fact I was up by studying but of course couldn’t.

So, she decided to get even.

That’s when I got my petty idea. I had a Mac book with over 3,000 songs. Because you know..Limewire lol…I listen to all kinds of music. Rap, R&B, Pop, Rock, Techno, Gospel, Classical and some pretty obnoxious stuff that I just liked lol. I woke up around 6am and synced my Mac to my speaker. I got ready for school and right before I left I turned the speaker to full volume and hit shuffle. I left knowing that I wouldn’t be home again until after 11pm.

No one likes her now, but she couldn’t care less.

When I pulled up I saw that ALL of my neighbors were sitting outside on their porch. I got out the car and they were staring daggers at me. As I was walking up I could hear my music blasting and I just smiled. They watched me until I opened my door and I looked over and said ‘y’all have a good night’ as I walked into my house. I did note one of them giving me the finger lol. I kept the music going at full blast until about 2am when I just was too tired to be petty. Needless to say I enjoyed a few months of peace and quite after 10pm. Whenever they became too rowdy I would bang on the wall and the noise would stop almost instantly. I moved out shortly after.

